Seychelles: President Faure to Join Seychelles Nekton Deep Ocean Expedition

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, will join the Seychelles Nekton Deep Ocean Expedition this weekend, where he will receive an update on the findings of the expedition so far.

The expedition has been carrying out marine exploration around the Seychelles archipelago, investigating the Seychelles waters and seabed down to a depth of more than 200 metres around the Farqhuar, Aldabra and Amirantes Groups; alongside local scientists, experts and conservation personnel on board the Ocean Zephyr, a scientific research vessel. The expedition was officially launched in the presence of President Faure on 2 March 2019 at Port Victoria.

President Faure will depart for Desroches, the main island of the Amirantes Group, on Saturday 13 April 2019 and return on Sunday 14 April 2019.