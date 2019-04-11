Tanzania: Bocco, Dewji Say Referees Change Won't Affect Simba

SIMBA SC skipper, John Bocco said the change of referees who were initially picked to officiate their return leg CAF Champions League match against TP Mazembe on Saturday will not affect them from getting good results.

Recently, CAF replaced all the referees who were first picked to be in charge of the reverse match in Lubumbashi on what they claimed to be technical reasons.

However, immediately after the news broke out, the management of Simba reacted promptly by writing the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) asking it to intervene into the issue and ensure that the earlier appointed referees are reinstated.

Simba who are representing the East Africa bloc in the continent's biggest football showpiece face a must win clash against the five time Champions League winners, knowing in advance that nothing less from the victory will guarantee them a place into the semifinals.

The Msimbazi street giants had a good chance to kill the match at home soil last Saturday missing great scoring chances.

Speaking yesterday through a radio interview, Bocco said the replacement of referees will not in any way deprive them opportunity to win the match. "We believe that our work on the pitch is what will give us the required positive results and not necessarily the referees.

As long as we prepare well, we can get the good results regardless of who will officiate the match," said Bocco. Adding, the former Azam FC striker said they are fully aware that the match will be more difficult since they will be away from home.

"TP Mazembe is a great team with good players and they will likely double the performance they showed here but for us, we just need to remain focused, listen to what our coaches are saying, train hard and let our work pay at the end of 90 minutes," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by famous club member and former chief financier, Azim Dewji, who said CAF move to change match officials will give Simba players motivation to fight hard.

He also said the referees will officiate the game fairly because they clearly know that they are being scrutinised left, right and centre.

"Regardless of CAF decision, which will not change anyway, it will certainly be a tough call for Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe. He will have to be very careful because he knows that his decisions will be strictly monitored.

"The good thing is that he is the referee of a high caliber... he has officiated the World Cup twice and he will hardly be ready to tarnish his image," said Dewji.

Dewji, who was in charge of the Msimbazi Reds when they reached the CAF Cup final in 1993, also said that Simba are capable of dismissing TP Mazembe and make it to the semifinals.

"It is true that Mazembe is a strong team and difficult to play against.

They boost a massive record in the continental football but that should not worry Simba players because they equally boost a number of gifted players, who can run rings around the Congolese," he said.