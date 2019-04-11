Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Extend Gap

YOUNG Africans will be seeking to extend their lead at the summit of the Mainland Premier League, when they face relegation haunted Kagera Sugar at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza today.

It will be the battle between the teams in different ends of the league, with Yanga sitting top of the pile on 71 points from 30 outings, while Kagera Sugar are third from the basement with 36 points from 30 matches.

A win today, will see Yanga clock 74 points; 11 clear above second-placed Azam after playing 31 matches, one ahead of Azam, who will be on the sidelines until Sunday, when they face Mbeya City at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Four days later, Azam will travel to Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara to face Ndanda FC. The Jangwani Street lads are currently 14 points ahead of third placed and defending champions Simba.

However, the Msimbazi Street lads have eight matches in hand and could go top of the table if they win them all. Going into the match tomorrow, Yanga Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera is adamant that his charges will reap maximum points, insisting that at this point of tight title race, there was no room for error.

The Congolese trainer is vividly worried with the number of matches in hand that their traditional rivals Simba still have to play.

He said it was tricky because Yanga have remained with only eight matches to conclude their campaign, while Simba have a massive 16 matches to play.

Fresh from winning 2-0 over African Lyon at the same venue on Monday, Yanga will be determined to maintain the winning formula.

Both goals netted by Congolese striker, Heritier Makambo, to post 14 goals in the campaign this season and he is still the current team's top goal scorer.

Kagera Sugar Head Coach Mecky Maxime has promised v i c - tory in their today's encounter, so as to crawl away from the relegation zone.

The former Mtibwa Sugar and Taifa Stars defender said his charges are ready and fit for the match. "The league is difficult and every team is fighting hard in order to get positive results.

I know Yanga are chasing the title and we are also battling to avoid relegation and this translate that it will not be an easy game," he said.