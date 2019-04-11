Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania Boss, Co-Accused Plead Guilty in Economic Crimes Charges

Dar es Salaam — The managing director for Vodacom Tanzania, Hisham Hendi, and eight others pleaded guilty to counts against them today Thursday, 11 April 2019.

Mr Hisham Hendi and eight others first appeared before the Kisutu Residents' Magistrate Court on April 3, 2019 facing 10 counts, including that of leading a criminal network and occasioning a loss of Sh5.893 billion to the government.

The case had come for mention on April 11, 2019, but upon arriving at the court state attorney, Wankyo Simon, told the Kisutu Residents' Magistrate Court that investigations have been completed and that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has given a go-ahead for the Kisutu Residents' Magistrate Court to proceed with the hearing of the case.

That being the case, he said, the prosecution side was proceeding with the case. And so when the preliminary hearing started the accused pleaded guilty to the charges facing them.

Mr Hendi and the eight others are accused of importing, using and installing communication equipment as well as distributing frequency numbers without having proper licenses for the business.

Charged alongside Mr Hendi is business operations manager from Inventure Mobile Tanzania Ltd/A Tala Tanzania, Mr Ahmed Ngassa; an IT expert and Kenyan national, Brian Lusiola and Inventure Mobile Tanzania Ltd which is located at Victoria area in Dar es Salaam.

The list also includes the head of revenues at Vodacom Tanzania, Joseph Nderitu; the head of legal services at Vodacom Tanzania, Mr Olaf Mumburi, the telecommunication firm's head of sales, Joseph Muhere and finance manager, Ibrahim Bonzo.

Reading the charge sheet before Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi in April 3 when the accused first appeared in court, state attorneys, Jackline Nyantori and Wankyo Simon, charged that the nine stand accused of occasioning a loss of Sh5.89 billion to the state-owned Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) under Economic Sabotage Case Number 20/2019.

To be continued...