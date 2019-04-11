Uganda: 1,800 UPDF Soldiers Leave for Somalia Peace Mission

The UPDF has sent 1,800 soldiers on a peace keeping mission in Somalia.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi, flagged off the soldiers on Wednesday at the Peace Support Operation Training Centre, in Nakeseke District.

According to a statement, the 27th Battle Group will be commanded by Col Kosiya Kuteesa who will be deputised by Col Rodgers Okiror.

Gen Muhoozi, according to the statement, told the soldiers that they are headed for tough times in the war-torn country and challenged them to use the skills they have acquired in the last six months of special training.

"The Somalia mission is not a picnic. It is a war situation. It is a do or die mission. Watch each other's back and ensure you adhere to the principles of war and standing operation procedures all the time," Gen Muhoozi said.

More than 100 UPDF soldiers have been killed in Somalia by Al-Shabaab militias through surprise attacks, ambushes and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The UPDF is in Somalia under African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), a peace keeping mission operated by the AU with the approval of the United Nations.

The major incident that claimed lives of eight soldiers was in April last year when Al-Shabaab Islamist fighters attacked them as they returned to their camp.

The army explained that the battle that left these soldiers lifeless, ensued after the suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists attempted to attack AMISOM Forward Operating Bases at Quoroyole, Buulo Mareer and Golwen in Lower Shabelle Region of Somalia.

Gen Muhoozi told the combatants that they have gone to a war zone where operational mistakes can lead to loss of lives.

The CDF reminded the soldiers that Somalia mission is built on the UPDF's pro-people ideology which is part of the reason for the Force's successes in its operations.

"As opposed to the previous perception that the Somalia mission was an impossible one, with discipline and adherence to rules of engagement, based on our pro-people ideology, we made the mission possible." Gen Muhoozi said.

The event was graced by the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, who also coordinates the Somalia Operations.

Others who attended were the Chief of Training and Recruitment Maj Gen Willis Byarugaba, officials from US, UK and French Embassies in Kampala as well as Mr Curtis Crum, the country director for Global Peace Operation Initiative that helped in the training.