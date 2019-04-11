Namibia: Geingob Agrees Stronger Economic Ties With Portugal

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob and the president of Portugal have agreed to cement closer ties across all sectors in order to stimulate economic growth to fight unemployment in Namibia.

Geingob and Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa struck the agreement during the recent three-day meeting of international business and political leaders held in Portugal. De Sousa had invited Geingob to the Horasis global meeting held at the coastal city of Cascais, west of Lisbon, which hundreds of businessmen and women also attended.

The Namibian followed Geingob's engagements via his social media sites on Facebook and Twitter.

The president had left for Portugal on Saturday, and returned home on Monday.

On his Twitter and Face-book pages, Geingob described his discussions with De Sousa as "excellent".

"We agreed on closer economic ties across sectors to stimulate growth and fight unemployment. I shared Namibia's investment-driven activities at the Horasis global meeting, Cascais," he said.

Geingob also tweeted about his attendance to the think tank's annual meeting, which was themed: 'Catalysing the Benefits of Globalisation'.

He said he had concluded bilateral talks with De Sousa, and that he had also attended the Namibia business seminar in Lisbon, which encouraged Portuguese businesses to invest in Namibia.

The president furthermore tweeted that he encouraged the businessmen and women to come and invest in sound governance architecture, and likewise urged them to form joint ventures with Namibians.

Geingob described at a luncheon how Namibia had made great strides over the past 29 years in growing the economy, which he said was a top government priority.

He furthermore emphasised Africa's need to strengthen electoral processes and inclusive politics, while also confronting corruption, something he tweeted at a panel discussion on 'how to govern a world out of balance'.

"Africa has to pull together and deal with the challenges of poverty. Africa is a continent of 1,2 billion people and cannot be ignored or left behind," the president stressed.

According to Geingob, an Africa that is characterised by instability belongs to the past.

"We are part of a third wave of African leaders building a governance architecture of processes, systems and institutions," he noted.

The president further stated that the goal of an inclusive humanity can be achieved through building cohesive societies at national level.

"In Namibia, we are building a Namibian house. I believe in multi-lateralism for inclusive global governance," he said.