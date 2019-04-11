Namibia: High GBV Cases Worry Kavango East Police

ABOUT 54 cases of domestic violence were reported in Kavango East since January to date, and police in the region have expressed concern over the matter.

Kavango East crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told The Namibian during an interview yesterday that there were 43 cases against men, and nine reported by men against women. The other two cases involved minors.

Six of the cases occurred in rural areas, while 48 took place in town.

"The contributing factors, as we observed in the region, are drug and alcohol abuse, dependency, jealousy and teenage pregnancies. Fortunately, no one has lost their life as a result of domestic violence this year," he added.Kanyetu thus urged community members to report gender-based violence cases on time, and also not to sit idle if they know of someone suffering domestic violence.

"The prevention of domestic violence in our communities should be a collective effort, and should not only be reported when it affects you directly, but also when it affects your neighbour or a person you may not know. In the end, saving them from these evil acts would make them feel valued as human beings again," he advised.