Rwanda: Kwibuka25 - Speaker Mukabalisa Pushes Extradition of More Genocide Fugitives

Parliament Speaker Donatille Mukabalisa has urged countries to arrest and extradite genocide fugitives roaming across the world.

This, she said, will not only serve justice for the over a million people killed in the Genocide 25 years ago, but also necessary to give closure to the survivors of the Genocide, who still grapple with effects of the atrocities.

She was speaking Thursday evening during a night vigil organised to honour the over 12,000 genocide victims laid to rest Nyanza Genocide Memorial, in Kicukiro District.

"It is absurd that as we mourn our loved ones, we still have so many Genocide perpetrators roaming in many foreign countries.

"We thank countries which have arrested and extradited those fugitives to Rwanda or even tried them but there are still so many of them moving freely and that is deplorable," the Speaker said.

The vigil was attended by thousands of mourners from all walks of life, including survivors from the area.

Figures from National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) indicate that at least 1,000 indicted fugitives continue to roam freely in different countries, mainly in Africa and Europe.

She explained that countries should validate the UN Security Council Resolution that affirmed that a Genocide was committed in Rwanda against the Tutsi, by ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book.

"Worse still, those very Genocide fugitives are the same people who continue to spread the genocide ideology and denial of it, which all of us must fight, especially our youth, using all tools available, mainly technology," she said.

Mukabalisa called for effort to document the events of 1994, saying that this will ensure generations to come are educated on the atrocities that befell the country, to ensure such does not ever happen again.

"Writing helps preserve the memory of genocide for posterity. It will not only bring honour to our loved ones, but also help us ensure it never happens again," she said.

Documentation will also serve as a vital tool to counter denial or revisionism of the Genocide against the Tutsi, Mukabalisa added.

She urged all Rwandans to support Genocide survivors both morally and materially, especially those that still face severe consequences of the atrocities.

Mukabalisa, herself a survivor of the Genocide, saluted forces of RPF-Inkotanyi, who gave their all to stop the Genocide and, against all odds, revive hope among the survivors.

Addressing the mourners, Prof. Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu, the president of Ibuka, the umbrella body for genocide survivors, rebuked countries that still offer support to those who perpetrated the Genocide, in their quest to return to complete their 'unfinished business'.

He took the opportunity to commend countries that have recently taken a strong stance against genocide by domestically adopting legislations that recognise the Genocide committed against the Tutsi, citing Canada among them.

He also recognised Belgium for the recent announcement by Prime Minister Charles Michel who said that his county will before the end of this month enact a law that will criminalise denial of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Dusingizemungu also welcomed the efforts by France, through President Emmanuel Macron, who recently named a probe team to investigate the role by France in the Genocide.

"This is a good step and as survivors, we expect the truth about what happened in Rwanda 25 years ago," he said.

France has for the past two and half decades denied its role in the Genocide, despite glaring evidence brought forth by researchers, investigative journalists and a special probe team that was instituted by Rwanda, among others.

The vigil was preceded by a Walk to Remember that started from the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC-Kigali), formerly called ETO-Kicukiro, to the memorial.

At least 2500 people were killed after they were abandoned at ETO-Kicukiro by Belgian peacekeepers during the Genocide and many of these were killed at Nyanza, having been made to walk the three kilometres to their death.