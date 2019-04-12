Kenya U15 Football Team Set for Spain Tourney

Nairobi — The Kenya Under-15 football team is set to travel to Spain ahead of the upcoming Mediterranean International Cup U16 tournament.

The team, which is put up on a homeschooling program at Football Kenya Federation's Center of Excellence, has been holding daily training sessions for the better part of the year, and coach David Ouma feels they are ready for the challenge.

This as the team held a morning session at the Utalii Grounds.

"We have played close to five competitive matches in the past two months. The boys have a competitive mindset and I am confident that we will give a good account of ourselves in Spain," said coach David Ouma.

"Playing against top European sides will be a memorable experience for the boys," he added.

Kenya has been drafted into pool D of the 16-team tournament, which will be played in a group and knockout format.

The group also comprises of Spanish sides NT Terres, Junior CF, and Eastern FC.