Sudan: Doctors - 13 Civilians Killed By Security Forces, 'Shadow Battalions' in Sudan Today

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira state is also seeing a large response to the call for popular uprising (file photo).

Khartoum / Atbara / Wad Medani / Zalingei — At least 13 people died from action by security forces and 'shadow battalions (armed men in plain clothes) in Sudan today, according to a statement by the Sudan Central Medical Committee.

This brings the death toll from action by government forces to 35, since the start of the sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces and in the states of Sudan on April 6.

The doctors say that today, two people were killed in Khartoum, one in Atbara, two in Wad Madani, and eight in Zalingei in Darfur.

In addition, the doctors say that there were hundreds of injuries in various cities in Sudan, including 39 serious cases: 30 cases in Khartoum city, two cases in Wad Madani, four cases in Kassala and three cases in Zalingei.

The doctors committee says that most of the deaths and injuries can be attributed to gunshot wound to the head, chest and abdomen.

Coup

The signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a broad coalition of opposition parties including the Sudanese Professionals Association, a major force behind the Sudan Uprising, have rejected the seizure of power by Sudan's military, and called on the public to maintain the protests and sit-ins.