12 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Sudan: Demands for Toppled Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to Face Prosecution

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf speaking on state television.
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Experts differ over whether the new Sudanese military junta should be pressured to surrender ousted President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court.

The toppling of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir by his own security forces under pressure of large and growing popular protests has prompted demands for him to be transferred to The Hague for prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

However, analysts are not all agreed whether the military council which has taken over Sudan, ostensibly for a two-year transition until elections, will want to hand him over to the ICC -- or even if it's such a good idea.

He was first referred to the ICC by the UN Security Council in 2005 and then later indicted by the court on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities he allegedly ordered against ethnic groups in the turbulent western province of Darfur.

Some analysts fear that surrendering al-Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, to the ICC could be the spark that ignites a counter-coup by his remaining loyalists in the security services.

However, Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, executive director of the Johannesburg- based Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) differs. She said though SALC...

Sudan

Military's Post-Bashir Plan Gets Rocky Reception

Khartoum/United Nations/Washington - A plan by Sudan's military to take over the country's government is getting a cold… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

