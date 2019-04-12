11 April 2019

European Union External Action (Brussels)

Sudan: Statement By High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini On the Situation in Sudan

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
Defense Minister Awad Ibn Ouf speaking on state television.
For months, the people of Sudan have peacefully and with determination called for change.

As underlined by the Chairperson of African Union Commission in his statement today, a military council does not provide the answers and breaches the principles of the African Union Charter.

Only a credible and inclusive political process can meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people and lead to the political and economic reforms the country needs.

That can only be achieved through a swift handover to a civilian transitional government. In that process, all must exercise calm and utmost restraint.

