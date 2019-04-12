Nigeria: Govt Cautions Atiku Against Overheating Polity, Instigating Political Crisis

Photo: The Guardian

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Abuja — The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 23, 2019 presidential polls, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to "henceforth, stop overheating the polity and quit trying to instigate a political crisis in Nigeria as he goes about fighting to claim his mandate to be determined by the courts."

It warned that the former vice president should not give the impression that he does not have confidence in the judicial process, thus "resorting to self-help."

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the warning yesterday while briefing journalists on the latest development surrounding Atiku's statement on posters with the inscriptions, "The Pukka, H E Atiku Abubakar, The Real and the Right" which had surfaced across major streets in Abuja.

Mohammed stressed that the Wazirin Adamawa "can not win by subterfuge what he lost at the polls" but he, however, admitted that his moves were yet to be termed "treasonable" until further notice.

He said: " As you must have noticed in recent times, posters bearing the picture of former vice president and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with the inscription: "THE PUKKA, H.E.ATIKU ABUBAKAR, THE REAL AND THE RIGHT", have surfaced across major streets in Abuja, the appearance of these posters coincides with the media report that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has hired a U.S. lobbying firm to convince the United States not to recognise the re-election of President (Muhammadu) Buhari until the Supreme Court has ruled on the suit by the PDP presidential candidate."

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition party and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, have alleged plots to set up the ex-vice president.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said it "rejects in its entirety the declaration by the Buhari presidency that Atiku Abubakar is lucky to be walking free," noting that such was inciting and "brings to the fore the unwholesome intention of the APC-led administration against Atiku for seeking to retrieve his stolen mandate at the courts."

In another statement, Frank claimed that he got hold of the plot to kill his principal from what he termed " authoritative sources " in the Villa.

The ally further claimed that the grand plot was to arrest Atiku on arrival from his vacation abroad and clamp him into jail for alleged treason.