Kenya: Queen of Highway Gang Busted With Stolen Goods Worth Millions

Detectives on Wednesday arrested a woman suspected to be behind a gang that has been robbing goods from trucks on highways.

The 40-year-old woman identified as Sally Njeri was nabbed in Mai-Mahiu after an incident of highway robbery.

The goods recovered were on transit to Kisumu from Mombasa and are worth millions of shillings.

Police say the driver of the truck was drugged.

Police recovered several cartons of stolen items, a lorry and other chemicals from the suspect.

Detectives are also looking for other suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.