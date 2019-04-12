Southern Africa: SADC Needs Over N$4 Billion for Cyclone Mitigation

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) plans to raise US$323 million (approximately N$4,5 billion) to support member states affected by tropical cyclone Idai.

President Hage Geingob, in his capacity as SADC chairperson, made the announcement in Windhoek today (Thursday).

Geingob launched the regional humanitarian appeal to support Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, where nearly three million people are affected and 839 lives were lost.

He appealed to the international community to assist the three countries, saying the region would need over N$4,5 billion for the provision of basic services, particularly for more than 300 existing accommodation camps.

"The funds will also be used for the protection of human dignity, provision of access to adequate health nutrition services and promoting early recovery actions," said Geingob.

He said due to the severe impact of the cyclone in March, the three affected member states have declared national humanitarian disasters.

The chairperson said the region has proposed five strategic objectives for the short and mid-term interventions, which include saving lives and the provision of basic services, the protection of human dignity, provision of access to adequate health and nutrition services, promoting early recovery actions and strengthening coordination capacity at national and regional level.

"For the region to do all this, it needs approximately N$4,557,530,000 to assist everyone affected," he said.

Geingob appealed to other countries to assist through national disaster management offices in collaboration with regional United Nations agencies and other relevant partners.

- Nampa