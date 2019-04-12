Namibia: Registration for Ondangwa By-Election Underway

News - National | 2019-04-11

REGISTRATION for the Ondangwa urban constituency by-election commenced on Wednesday at the Ondangwa Trade Fair Centre.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Monday urged residents of the Ondangwa urban constituency who are eligible to vote, to register for the by-election for a new constituency councillor on 25 June.

The elections are meant to fill the vacant position left by former council Irimari Kaulifewangali Elia, who was appointed as Oshana regional governor on 18 March this year.

ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said that supplementary registration of voters, which started on Wednesday and ends tomorrow (Friday) will allow residents of Ondangwa who are 18 years of age and older and who are Namibian citizens, to register to vote.

He said all designated supplementary registration points open at 08h00 and close at 19h00.

The nomination of candidates will commence on 19 April and the submission of nominations in the case of independent candidates is on 4 May.

The last day for nominations and submission of candidates of political parties is 6 May.

According to the Regional Councils Act, if a vacancy occurs in a constituency office, the electoral commission is obligated in terms of the law to conduct a by-election in that particular constituency within 90 days from the date the vacancy occurred.

- Nampa, own report