Africa: Preparations Hit Top Gear Ahead of Total AFCON Draw

At the foot of the famous pyramids in Egypt in front of the Sphinx, the air is pregnant with expectation as one of the seven wonders of the world prepares to roll its red carpet for African football royalty ahead of Friday evening's 2019 Total African Cup of Nations draw.

Under the scorching sun, the cool afternoon breeze sweeps away as workers at the venue battle against time to get the venue ready for Friday's draw.

Members of the live production crew are putting up the equipment ready to beam the action live to millions of audiences across the world as teams get ready to know who they will face for the tournament that kicks off on June 21 running all the way to July 19.

On the ground, the support staff is preparing the magnificent venue to ensure it sparkles while the reception area is getting laid up ready for the after-party that will follow the draw.

Giza, where the pyramids are located in Egypt is an iconic part of Egyptian history and it was always a brilliant idea to bring the draw to this location as it hugely relates to the host country and its identity to the rest of the world.

In Cairo, the buzz and excitement is already building with millions eagerly anticipating the draw as they look to claim the African title they narrowly lost to Cameroon two years ago in Gabon. At the pyramids in Giza, not only are the tourists wowed by the beautiful set up of the draw but are also looking forward to know who their favorite teams will face.

Within the city and around Giza, Egyptians are looking forward with a lot of excitement to know which group they will fall in as they host the tournament for a fifth time, this time hoping to win it at home.

"We are eager to know our opponents at this AFCON. I hope that the teammates of Mohamed Salah will fall into an easy group, which will allow us to play the first round without pressure before to begin the other tours that will certainly be decisive," one of the enthusiastic supporter saus.

For Asma, a 25-year-old student at Cairo University, the draw marks the kick-off of the African football's apex competition.

"A few weeks before the beginning of the AFCON, we are all waiting for this ceremony of the draw because for us it marks the kick-off of a competition that we have not organized since 2006. Now, it will be necessary to wait for the composition groups but we hope to be part of an easy group and make good figure and why not having a seventh star on our jersey," Asma says.

Well all this expectation will come to fulfillment on Friday 8pm local time when the draw is conducted infront of the media, coaches, FA officials, the top CAF management and legends of the African game.