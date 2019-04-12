South Africa: Forum Steers the Search for a 'Fair Price' for Cancer Medication

analysis

Civil Society organisations in South Africa and around the world are calling for the reduction of medicine prices, especially those used to treat cancer. This call comes as the Fair Pricing Forum headed by the World Health Organisation in partnership with South Africa's National Department of Health got underway on Thursday in Johannesburg.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. In 2015, 8.8 million people died as a result of cancer and 70% of those deaths happened in low-and-middle income countries.

The Fair Pricing Forum, aimed at discussing options for fairer pricing systems and research-based and generic pharmaceutical industries, began on Thursday and will continue through to Saturday. The forum comprises health departments from various government countries around the world, policymakers and pharmaceutical industries.

Speaking to Daily Maverick during a picket outside Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Gauteng, where the Forum was being held, Cancer Alliance's Salome Meyer said:

"We as civil society are saying prices of medicines, and very particularly cancer medicines, are unaffordable. The ordinary person in the street, we're talking ... low-income countries globally, and not just South Africa, cannot afford these medicines."

The picket was organised...