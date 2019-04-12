Nigeria: Join Hands With Us to Move Our Dear State Forward, Wike Begs Amaechi

Photo: allafrica.com

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Transportation Minister Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to join hands with him to develop the state.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to join hands with him to develop the state.

In a state broadcast to mark the landmark Supreme Court Judgment striking out the appeals by Rivers APC on Thursday, Governor Wike said that Rivers State stands to benefit more if all leaders are United.

He said: "Although the present politics of acrimony and bitterness may have strayed from the noble path of the past, I still believe that we shall be better of standing and working together for our State and our people.

"I therefore appeal to the APC and the Minister of Transportation to join hands with us to move our dear State forward. We cannot as leaders continue to remain divided and expect Government to deliver on its responsibilities to our people. Let us from henceforth seek the common ground instead of allowing our differences to be exploited to retard our march to progress.

"I appeal to our people to eschew all acts of acrimony, criminality, unrest, and violence throughout the State. I wish to recommit myself to continue to do all that is humanly possible to ensure the unity and peaceful co-existence of all our people irrespective of political affiliation".

He directed the State Attorney General and Commissioner to review all pending criminal cases linked to politics before the 2019 elections and make necessary recommendations to promote reconciliation.

He said "I hereby direct the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to review all pending criminal proceedings filed against any person by the State and directly related to political activities prior to the 2019 general elections and make appropriate recommendations to me for necessary action to promote reconciliation among us".

Governor Wike pledged to run an inclusive Government aimed at promoting the developing the state.

He said: "Today, I recommit myself to be the Governor for all the people of Rivers State for the next four years. Accordingly, we shall form an all-inclusive government to advance the collective interest of all our people, irrespective of party, ethnic or religious affiliations.

" We have come along way in the last four years and accomplished a lot to be proud of. But there's still a lot more to do to advance and realize the ultimate vision of our founding fathers for a truly united, secure, and prosperous State and we need the support of all our people to realize this bold vision.

"We salute the opposition for their courage to fight within the confines of the law to the end. Now that the legal battle is over, the task of building the State must take precedence over all other considerations".

Governor Wike expressed gratitude to God for the Supreme Court judgment. He assured Rivers people that with the judgment all legal tussles have come to a close with the people having nothing to fear.

He said: " Few hours ago, the Supreme Court of Nigeria struck out the consolidated appeals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tonye Cole for lacking in merits.

"With this decision, all legal issues regarding the fielding of candidates by the APC for the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Rivers State have finally and permanently been put to rest. What this further means is that the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections is legally safe, secured and protected.

" I wish to assure you that there is nothing else to fear or be worried about, as there is nothing more the APC or any other person can do to deny us the victory you freely gave to the PDP and its candidates".

He added: " Let me also express my deepest gratitude to the people of Rivers State for the opportunity to serve you as your Governor for another four years. I am truly humbled by your continued trust and, I will not take this support for granted.

" For me, the collective interest of the people of Rivers State is the reason I am in politics. When you gave me the mandate about four years ago, I committed myself to be the Governor for all the people of Rivers State and stayed through to that commitment".