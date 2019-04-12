Kenya: Lenana, Nairobi School Old Students Renew Golf Rivalry

All roads lead to Karen Country Club on Friday as the par-72 course hosts golf tournament dubbed 'Lenana and Nairobi Schools old students derby'.

It is organised by the Laibon Society to raise funds for the completion of a new swimming pool and bursaries for bright and needy students.

The Laibon Society, made up of former students of Lenana School (Duke of York alumni) will field a team to play against Old Cambrian Society made up of former students of Nairobi School (Prince of Wales School alumni). By Wednesday morning, the tournament had attracted 190 players, although only 153 had paid the entry fee of Sh3,000.

The event, sponsored by the Scottish company that distils Scotch whisky William Grant and Sons, and KCB, will see former students from the two schools renew old rivalry.

The rivalry between these two schools goes back to January 29, 1949 when the late Geoffrey Griffin, then Head Scout at Prince of Wales (present-day Nairobi School), raised the Duke of York flag at Governors House (now State House, Nairobi) to signify the start of the new school. It became a sibling rivalry that has continued to date.

The Laibons have a golf course that is currently being reinstituted with the help of Junior Golf Foundation with support from the Education, Sports and Defence ministries. When complete, it will be an 18-hole golf course and will be a centre of excellence to boost young golfers in the country.

Among the players in the Laibon line-up are Paul Ichangi (captain), Peter Kebati, former Rugby star Evans Vitisia, Principal Secretary at Finance Ministry Kamau Thugge, Mike Kingori, among others.

Also expected to feature in the event are veterans like Bill Okwirry, former Kenya number one amateur Wachira Mahihu, Robin Mogere , Ronnie Andrews, and David Njuguna who was the first African head of Lenana School who will battle it out for the seniors' prize.

The Laibons lead 3-2 since the Derby started in 2012 and it has been played at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Vet Lab Sports Club and Sigona Golf Club over the years.