Namibia: Magic, Unam Win As Citizens and Tigers Bite the Dust

UNAM beat Tigers 2-1 in an entertaining MTC Namibia Premier League match played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek Wednesday night.

The second match saw Tura Magic beat Citizens by a similar scoreline, with both teams wasting several goal scoring opportunities.

Unam and Tigers played a goalless first half before Ingwe's Malawian import George Nyirenda scored the opening goal in the 56th minute through a bullet header from a corner kick.

That seemed to spur the students on as they piled pressure on the Tigers defence, with Willem Mwedihanga forcing a save from the goalkeeper with a powerful shot from the edge of the 18 yard box before Edmund Kambanda headed over the bar from the resulting corner kick.

Unam's newly signed Zimbabwean winger Godwin Jena then missed a golden chance when he shot over the bar, with the goal yawning in front of him in the 72nd minute.

He however atoned for the miss two minutes later when he tapped into an empty net following a great cross by Ikuaterua Hoveka on the left to level the sides at 1-1.

With 10 minutes to go, Tara Katupose broke the offside trap and his hard and low shot was turned into the net by Tigers' usually reliable defender, Ferdinard Karongee to make it 2-1 for Unam.

In the second match of the evening, Citizens took the lead in the 25th minute through their striker Upengisa Ujaha who tapped in from a free kick to make it 1-0 in favour of his side.

Magic equalised through Salomon Omseb who beat Jonas Matheus from close range to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Magic were denied a clear penalty by out of sorts match official Willem Haitembu towards the end of the first half.

In the 66th minute, Magic scored their winning goal through substitute Uetuuru Kambato after Junius Theophilus had broken the offside trap.

Citizens were dealt a further blow when Sem Shilimela was sent off following a second yellow card late in the game to leave his side struggling for an equaliser.

Meanwhile, several other matches were played Wednesday evening, with Eleven Arrows winning the coastal derby 3-1, while the Otjiwarongo derby saw Mighty Gunners beat Life Fighters by 3-0. - Nampa