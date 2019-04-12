Namibia: Otjozondjupa Netball Resumes

THE revamped Otjozondjupa Netball League continues this weekend with action at Grootfontein and Okakarara.

Following "sports politics" turmoil, the league was dormant for two years, but action returned to the region with a season-opening tournament on 2 March at Grootfontein featuring 13 teams.

The winners were Mighty Gunners A, with Grootfontein Netball Club - which is uniquely made up of players aged 20 or younger, the youngest being 15-years-old - taking silver, and the third place prize going to Mighty Gunners B.

The first league games were played at Tsumeb and Otjiwarongo on 15 March, and subsequently on 5 April at Otavi for the first time.

"The aim is to involve every town in the region. This way, we are promoting interest in netball to more people," said league chairperson Marvellous Khaibes.

"We are bringing netball closer to the youth in the villages who can't move to bigger towns for one or the other reason. It also makes scouting talent for regional teams easier," she added.

"We intend to close the league off with an awards ceremony at either Otavi or Okakarara around July or latest August.

"It's not easy, because we don't have sponsors for the teams nor for the league. It's a struggle, but we are getting there," Khaibes said.

The fixtures are as follows:

Saturday at Omulunga Stadium, Tsumeb - 11 Warriors B v Touch & Go 11h00; Afrocat Tsumeb B v 11 Warriors A 12h00; Dynamos v Grootfontein 13h00; Tsumeb v Afrocat Tsumeb B 14h00; 11 Warriors B v Tsumeb 16h00; Dynamos v Afrocat Tsumeb 14h00; and Grootfontein v 11 Warriors A 18h00;

Saturday at Okakarara - Nampol v Okakarara 12h00; Mighty Gunners A v Mighty Gunners B 13h00; Okakarara v Afrocat OTT 14h00; Mighty Gunners A v Nampol 15h00; and Okakarara v Mighty Gunners B 16h00.