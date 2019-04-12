Rwanda: Post-Genocide Generation Visit Kigali Memorial Site

As Rwanda commemorates the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a group of youths who were born after the tragedy joined the country in remembering their loved ones on Wednesday.

The group was brought together by All Youth Together-- a programme that was initiated by Ndabaga Impact, an association of female war veterans.

The project seeks to educate young Rwandans about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Gisele Sandrine Irakoze, the founder of Ndabaga Impact, reminded the youth, who make up more than 60 per cent of the Rwandan population, that they are key in the fight against genocide ideology.

"A high percentage of the Genocide perpetrators were young people," she said

However, she said, the Genocide was stopped by the youth at the same time.

"Therefore, as the post-Genocide generation we have the challenge to support our good government by being aware of our past."

Speaking to The New Times, 22-year-old Zawadi Victoire Mukanyarwaya said that as the country commemorates, the youth are keen on contributing to the unity and reconciliation process through different ways, including advocating for unity in local communities, and fighting genocide ideology.

The group obtained first-hand information on what happened during the 100 dark days and how the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was organised and executed.

Northon Muhirwa, 24, said it was his first time visiting the memorial site but noted that he learnt more than he expected.

"I always wanted to go to a memorial site, and today I learnt about the role of RTLM's efforts to incite people to commit genocide, but also learnt about the selfless efforts made by the RPF to stop the slaughter," Muhirwa said

Vanessa Gakuba, 19, said; "As the post-Genocide generation we were challenged to embrace the practice of visiting Genocide memorials to know history of the Genocide in order to help lay a firm foundation to fight against genocide ideology in the future."

The students concluded their visit by laying wreaths at the memorial site.