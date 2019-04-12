Tanzania: NCCA Spends Sh1.1 Billion On Board Meetings and Seminars, CAG Audit Report Reveals

Dar es Salaam — The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) conducted a total of 20 board meetings and 6 seminars spending Sh1.1 billion, a newly released Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report shows.

According to the report that was unveiled in Dodoma on Wednesday, April 10 by Prof Mussa Assad during the year under review, the NCCA made massive expenditures in payment of per diem, fuel and mileage allowances, payment for conference facilities, food and refreshment, accommodation and other costs of travel.

According to the CAG audit report for financial year ended June 30, 2018 on public entities, while Sh799.9 million was for per diem, Sh81.23 million was spent on fuel and mileage allowances and that Sh29.32 million was utilized for payment of conference facilities.

Furthermore, the report shows that Sh34.5 million was paid for food and refreshments, Sh57.5 million covered accommodation expenses and that Sh100.6 million was used to cover other travelling costs, totaling over Sh1.1 billion.

"I noted that the management team attended these meetings of the board of directors. But such a practice can reduce effectiveness of the directors in exercising their oversight responsibilities," the CAG is quoted in the report, adding.

"I recommend NCAA to reduce costs of running board meetings by remaining with necessary board meetings which are four meetings per annum and only senior management members should attend these meetings," the report reads in part.