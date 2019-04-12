Tanzania: Bunge Team Decries Poor Release of Funds for Development Projects

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Local Government Affairs has spoken strongly about the poor disbursement of funds for development projects.

It says the trend has been discouraging people from contributing to development activities.

That was said by the committee's chairman, Mr Jasson Rweikiza, on April 10, 2019.

He was reading the opinion of the committee about a budget speech read by the minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Mr Rweikiza said the government had been allocating development funds, which, however, were not disbursed accordingly. "For example, during the 2018/19 financial year, Sh1.37 trillion was approved for development activities, but until February 2019, only 38 per cent was released."

He said the implication was that the implementation of development projects would be slow and people would be discouraged to take part taking part in such activities.

The committee also requested the government to provide funds for councillors.

It cited Singida Region where the councillors were yet to be paid Sh720 million.