Tanzania: Udart Official's Wife Appears in Dar Court

THE wife of a senior officer with UDA Rapid Transit Limited (UDART), Robert Kisena, identified as Florencia Jonathan Mashauri, appeared before a Dar es Salaam court yesterday, charged with seven counts, including money laundering.

It is only about two months ago when Kisena and another director with the company, Kulwa Kisena, were arraigned in the same court with related charges, which also included money laundering.

Before Kisutu Resident Magistrate Augustino Rwizire, the accused were not allowed to enter any plea to the charges, which fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The prosecution, led by State Attorneys Ester Martin and Fatuma Waziri, alleged that the accused committed the offences between January 1, 2011 and May 31, 2018, with other persons not in court.

It was also alleged that between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017 at Jangwani area within Ilala District in Dar es Salaam Region, being a director of a company known as Zenon Oil and Gas Limited, they constructed a petroleum installation infrastructure company known as Petroleum Filling Station at Jangwani Rapid Bus Yard without obtaining prior approval from the Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA).

The prosecution also alleged that within the same period in Dar es Salaam, the accused jointly and together conducted business of selling petroleum in an unauthorised premises namely, Jangwani Rapid Bus Yard.

In the fourth count, between May 25, 2015 and December 31, 2016 being a director of a company known as UDA Rapid Transit PLC, did steal fuel valued at 1,216,145,374.10/- only property of UDA Rapid Transit PLC.

On diverse dates between May 25, 2015 and December 31, 2016 in Dar es Salaam Region, the accused converted fuel valued at 1,216,145,374.10/-, into money, the sum of 1,216,145,374.10/- by selling the same, while they knew that the said fuel was the proceeds of a predicate offence namely, theft.

According to the prosecution, the accused also acquired Tsh 1,216,145,374.10/-, while at the time of acquisition she knew that the said money was the proceeds of a predicate offence namely, theft.

Between May 25, 2015 and December 31, 2016 in Dar es Salaam, the accused by her willful acts caused the UDA Rapid Transit Limited (UDART) to suffer a pecuniary loss of Tsh 2,414,326,260.70/-.