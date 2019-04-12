Rwanda: Park Inn Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

The staff of Park Inn Hotel by Radisson Kigali on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi who are laid to rest at Ntarama Genocide Memorial Centre in Bugesera District.

The memorial is home to over 5,000 Tutsi victims killed in the then Kanzenze Commune and its surroundings.

During the commemoration event, the staff toured the memorial, formerly Ntarama Catholic Church, where the Tutsi fled to for safety and stayed there until they were killed on April 15, 1994.

Some victims are laid alongside their belongings while others killed at the church's environs were interred at the memorial's mass grave, which contains 1452 bodies.

Bright Batamuriza, the Human Resources Manager of Park Inn, said the hotel has employees, who were directly affected by the Genocide.

"As a business, we not only receive guests but also join the community not only to create an impact on their livelihoods but also join them in commemoration activities because it means a lot," Batamuriza said.

Given that the majority of the hotel's staff is youths, Batamuriza said, they need to know why Rwandans remember the Genocide and be encouraged to actively participate in the country's rebuilding process.

"If you look at our staff, 95 per cent of them are youths. Some were born after the Genocide while a few of them were born before the Genocide," she said

The commemoration also served as a platform for the company to demonstrate to the youth that there's need to refresh "our minds and have hope for tomorrow."

"We need to show them what exactly happened and ensure that it never happens again."

During the 100 days of commemoration, the hotel management plans to visit and lend a helping hand to some Genocide survivors.

Batamuriza commended Rwandans for their resilience over the last 25 years.

The staff later gathered at the hotel for a commemoration conversation to learn more about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and how they can draw lessons from the past in order to shape a better future.