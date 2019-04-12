Namibia: Mashie Golf Course Opened

THE Aquasplash Mashie Golf Course was officially opened by deputy minister of sport Agnes Tjongarero at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club last weekend.

In his address Steve Basson, director of the Windhoek Golf Club emphasised the fact, that the new mashie course would draw families and juniors back to the great game of golf, as it was designed with only nine holes and thus lends itself to a quick one-hour game of golf.

"We realised that if we wished to enhance the sport of golf - especially amongst youngsters, families and enthusiastic amateur golfers - we needed to do something to ensure the development and growth of this great outdoor activity. Not everyone has enough time to play 18 holes on a full-sized course, but at the same time the driving range won't cut it if you want to get some on-course practice. That's where the Aquasplash mashie course comes in," he said.

Steve advised that the course was not only ideal for golfers pushed for time, but also offered experienced golfers a great chance to practice their short game on a par three pitch and putt, while being a great place for beginners to learn golf.

"Finally, it is the ideal place to practice your iron shots or concentrate on improving your chip shots and making those up and downs so that you can play your best golf ever."

Ian Stevenson, global sponsorship and events manager at Namibia Breweries Limited spoke on behalf of NBL and main sponsor Aquasplash, saying that NBL, through its brand Windhoek Lager, has been building the sport of golf over the past couple of years with the Windhoek Lager Championship.

"Every year we were also challenged by deputy minister Tjongarero and added a women's division, a division for amputee golfers and the international pairs. The mashie course idea offered us with another great opportunity to grow the sport of golf. It can, however, not be flown under the Windhoek Lager flag as we are also aiming at drawing our youngsters closer and the NBL Aquasplash brand jumped at the chance to brand this breakthrough opportunity," he said.

"We look forward to seeing many new golfers on the Aquasplash mashie course, enjoying this great sport and having fun as a family and amongst friends. Aquasplash supports sport whereby we develop healthy bodies and healthy minds which is in direct correlation with the O&L and NBL purpose of creating a future, enhancing life," he added.