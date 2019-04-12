Namibia: Shotokan Karateka Test Themselves At Swakop

More than 200 karate students participated in the annual Shotokan Karate Academy International (SKAI) tournament at the Swakopmund Indoor SportS Centre over the weekend.

The karateka represented clubs from Windhoek, Omaruru, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Tsumeb.

According to SKAI Swakopmund respresentative Sensei Valdemar Swart, the tournament was held to develop the skills of all karateka on all levels, and also all age groups. Entrants from five to 60 years took part in the tournament, and all senior grades were utilised as table officials, judges and referees on the day.

"This was thus a sterling development initiative by the Swakopmund dojo, allowing all karateka on all levels of development and growing opportunities," he added.

Swart said the tournament was unique in format as not only were all World Karate Federation categories and divisions applied, but opportunity was also provided to the children ranging from ages five to eight years to participate in the kiddies divisions.

"The standard of the karate was exemplarily, and the crowd of approximately 400 were treated with a show of karate of the highest standard," he beamed.

The management of SKAI Swakopmund were commended by sensei Willem Burger (SKAI chief instructor) for the high standard and professionalism with which they presented the tournament

Meanwhile, on the eve of the tournament, SKAI also honoured karateka who successfully completed their national senior black belt grading. The grading was for the senior karateka striving to obtain from 2nd degree black belts and higher.

All karateka who were graded had to submit theoretical papers on various subjects, ranging from basic fighting concepts to - for the higher grades - some very sophisticated and complex subjects requiring analysis of the science behind optimising power on fighting techniques through the correct application of body dynamics.

These papers had to comply with a very high standard, and were moderated until the required standard was met.

Karateka then had to explain and demonstrate aspects of the papers tabled, as well as answer questions from the grading panel regarding some theoretical or practical aspects of the paper tabled.

"During this phase, karateka were also evaluated on ethics, values and character traits. Only once satisfied with the presentation of the papers were graders allowed to move on to the practical aspect of the grading, where they were tested on aspects like proficiency in techniques, proficiency in forms, proficiency in combat, fitness, etiquette and procedure, neatness and attitude, eye position, concentration and self-control," explained Swart.

"The grading panel, consisting of the five highest graded Namibia Shotokan karateka, were very impressed with the standard displayed by the karateka."

Sensei Willem Burger highlighted some statistics regarding the achievements of obtaining a black belt.

He said for every 10 000 people who join a karate school, half will drop out within six months, Of those remaining students, about 1 000 will complete a year of training before quitting. Approximately 500 students will study for two years, but only 100 will be there in three years. Usually, only one or two will progress and be successful in obtaining their 2nd degree black belt, while 1 will progress to teach others as he/she has been taught - this person, 1 in 10 000, is a true black belt.