11 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Police Release Lamin Senghore On Bail

By Mustapha Jallow

A resident of Bundung and former agent of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Lamin Senghore, who had spent four days in detention at Kairaba Police Station has been released on bail on Thursday morning, 11 April 2019, Foroyaa has learnt.

According to family sources, Senghore was removed from the cell since last night and taken to the CID office, where he was released and asked to be reporting on bail staring today (Friday). The source added that Senghore would be reporting on bail from Monday every week.

The source added, "After reporting on bail, Senghore will proceed to his place of work at the Drug Law Enforcement Agency office at Kairaba Police station."

Readers may recall that the former spy agent of the NIA was on Monday, 8 April 2019, phoned and asked to answer at Kairaba Police Station after testifying at the TRRC. Sources said upon his arrival there, he was placed under detention and charged with perjury.

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.