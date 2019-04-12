11 April 2019

Gambia: GAF Clarifies Lamin Colley's Dismissal

By Mustapha Jallow

Lamin Colley, a warrant officer class 2 and native of Dimbya, has been dismissed from the Gambia Armed Force (GAF) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019 based on the recommendation of the Ministry of Justice, Army spokesperson can confirm.

GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang made this confirmation at the defence headquarters in Banjul.

He said the dismissal of WOC2 Colley was as a result of his conduct at TRRC which they believe was punctuated with 'dishonesty'.

"The ministry of defense received a letter from the Justice Ministry recommending to the President for the dismissal of Colley because of the fact that he gave a 'dishonest testimony' despite a lot of overwhelming evidence to the contrary to the killing of Sergeant Fafa Nyang," he said.

The Spokesperson remarked, "Colley will not receive any benefit from the Army. He is not discharged, but dismissed from the Army."

"The TRRC proceedings are ongoing. We are monitoring developments there (TRRC) because some of our service members are appearing before the commission," he said.

