Sudan: Armed Forces - We Changed Regime to Preserve Sudanese Blood

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ibn-Auf, Has affirmed the keenness of the Transional Military Council, which will be formed, on the safety of the citizens and the homeland.

In his statement Thursday, the Minister of Defence has called on the citizens to live up to the responsibility and to bear some of the strict security measures in partnership for keeping security and guaranteeing safety of the homeland.

He said that the higher security committee and the Armed Forces and its other components have assumed full responsibility for changing the entire system for a transitional period of two years, in which the Armed Forces will be the main and a limited representation of the components of that committee in the responsibility of the State a administration and preserve the dear blood of the Sudanese citizen.