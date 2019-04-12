Sudan Opposition Rejects Military Coup

Khartoum — The signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a broad coalition of opposition parties including the Sudanese Professionals Association, a major force behind the Sudan Uprising, have rejected the seizure of power by Sudan's military, and called on the public to maintain the protests and sit-ins.

A joint statement by the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change today denounces the new interim leadership headed by Sudanese Defence Minister, Lt Gen Awad Ahmed Ibn Auf, and insists on the handover of power an interim civilian authority:

"Those who destroyed the country and killed its people to steal every drop of blood and sweat poured by the great Sudanese people in its revolution that shook the throne of tyranny.

"We the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, reject the statement of this regime's coup offenders and call on our great people to maintain their courageous sit-in in front of the headquarters of the Sudan Armed Forces and garrisons in the regions, and to stay on the streets in all Sudan; to show the forces of revolution and keep the squares and roads occupied that we liberated until the handover of power to a civil transitional government that expresses the forces of the revolution. This is our final saying and our commitment is to the streets."

The statement ends with the hashtags #الشارع_بس [#El Shari bas (the street only)] and #لم_تسقط_بعد [#Lam-tasqut-baad (Did not fall after all)]

Uprising leaders urge Sudanese Army to open talks

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, in a statement this week, the forces for change called on the Sudanese Armed Forces to protect and submit to the will of the people, and begin talks immediately with the representatives of the Leadership Council formed by the signatories of the Declaration of Freedom and Change this weekend to discuss the arrangements of the transition, which cannot be postponed under this sensitive situation in the country.

The statement called on all residents of greater Khartoum and adjacent areas to come to the buildings of the General Command in support of the revolution and to continue demonstrations and sit-ins in the provinces of the country as a whole.

On Monday, the Declaration of Freedom and Change parties that spearhead the demonstrations against the Sudanese regime held a conference in front of the thousands of people gathered for the sit-in.

Omar El Degeir, head of the Sudanese Congress Party, and Sarah Nugdallah, secretary-general of the National Umma Party, announced the formation of a transitional council composed of members of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and other forces supporting the declaration.

The opposition leader said that this council will assume the functions of political contacts with the regular forces and local and international actors, in order to complete the process of political transition and the handover of power to a government compatible with the people in Sudan.

The parties have also expressed readiness to engage in direct talks with the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) to facilitate the transition of power in the country.