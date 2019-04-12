Gambia: What Is Holding the Amendment of Media Laws?

opinion

The government has been working with media personnel and other stakeholders to reform the media related laws of the country.

Take sections 51 and 52 of the Criminal Code, for example. It is an offence to utter any words; print, publish, sell, offer for sale, distribute or reproduce any publication; with the intention of bringing into hatred or contempt or exciting disaffection against the person of the President. The penalty for such an offence is a fine of between D50,000 and D250,000 or imprisonment for at least one year or both. This is current position of the law.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology had promised last year to take his media reform package to the National Assembly to present bills for media reform by the end of last year, but this is yet to happen. Foroyaa will get in touch with the Minister to find out what is holding the introduction of the Bills in the National Assembly.