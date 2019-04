Due to the current security situation in Sudan, the Total CAF Confederation Cup second leg between El Hilal (Sudan) and Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) has been postponed indefinitely.

The match was due to take place on Sunday, 14 April 2019, at the El Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

The new date, kick-off time and venue of the match will be decided by CAF and communicated to all parties in due time.

Etoile won the first leg 3-1 played on 7 April 2019 in Sousse.