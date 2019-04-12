Algeria: Central Union - Date of 13th Congress Advanced, Sidi Saïd Not Candidate

Oran — The 13th congress of the General Union of the Algerian Workers (UGTA) will be held before its scheduled date, said Thursday in Oran the Central Union's General Secretary Abdelmadjid Sidi Saïd, adding that he had no intention to stand for a new term.

"The current term will end on 10 January 2020, however we have decided to advance the date of the holding of the 13th congress of the Central Union-UGTA," Sidi Saïd told APS on the sidelines of a, in-camera coordination meeting bringing together members of the UGTA national executive committee.

According to Sidi Said, the members of the executive committee of the UGTA have unanimously decided at this coordination meeting organized at the complex "Les Andalouses" (Oran) to continue to respect the rules of procedure as well as the special status of the Trade Union.

In addition, various measures and technical procedures related to the preparation of the congress were discussed during this meeting.