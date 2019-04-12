Ghana: Government Launches New Reform for Business Registration

press release

The government has launched a platform to make business registration simple for prospective business registrants in the country.

The platform has the registration forms for the Ghana Revenue Authority Tax portal, the Business Registration form of the Registrar General's Department (RGD) and the Business Operation Permit being fused together to help eliminate bottlenecks associated with the business registration in the country.

At a press conference in Accra, the Registrar General, Mrs Jemima Oware, explained that the eight steps for 14 days that the prospective business registrant had to go through had been reduced to three steps for four days to make it easier as data at the RGD showed growing number of small and medium enterprises in the country.

By streamlining the processes, procedures, and regulations, the business environment will be smoothened for start-ups and contribute to direct investment both foreign and local.

Mrs. Oware noted the reform was a step to achieving ease in doing business in Ghana while making the role of information communication technology essential to ensure effectiveness and efficiency.

"From March 25, 2019, new business cannot register until the digital address of the business is supplied together with the other data of the business to enable us to complete the registration seamlessly," she added.