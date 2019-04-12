11 April 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Government Launches First Phase of Toilet Construction

press release By Doris Sodjah And Chantal Aidoo

The Minister for Inner-Cities and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has urged landlords and residents in inner-cities and Zongos to provide space in their houses for the construction of toilet facilities.

At a ceremony to launch the first phase for the construction of household toilets in Jamestown in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Abdul-Hamid said the first phase of the project would provide 52 households with toilet facilities.

"... this project is going to bring relief to 52 households in our inner city and even if we were to say that every household has just 20 people, 20 times 52 is a lot of numbers and that gives expression to President Akufo-Addo's vision that we need to create a society of opportunity for everybody irrespective of where they live...," he stated.

This will actualize President Akufo-Addo's vision of making the city of Accra one of the cleanest while reducing the perception that Ghana was one of the countries with the highest record of open defecation.

"... the project that seeks to provide every single household in the inner-city with a toilet facility becomes non-negotiable and so we hope that after this phase one, there would be a phase two, three and four of the project to see to it that every single household in all of the inner-cities in the Greater Accra Region would have a toilet facility," he added.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid said the issue bothered on human dignity and was hopeful that these developments would contribute to restoring dignity at the inner-cities.

The Government of Ghana with support from the World Bank has subsidized the construction of the facility by GHC 3,100 and households were to pay GHC 1,100.

