Zimbabwe: First Lady Avails Ambulance for Idai

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa -- who recently won the Pan African award for humanitarian works -- on Wednesday availed her Angel of Hope Foundation ambulance to assist in Cyclone Idai-hit areas.

She showed President Mnangagwa the ambulance on Wednesday as part of her organisation's contribution in assisting Cyclone Idai victims.

President Mnangagwa met captains of industry and made a passionate appeal for them to assist in the reconstruction of infrastructure in communities that were ravaged by Cyclone Idai.

The First Lady said as the mother of the nation, she was offering her foundation's ambulance to be used in the Cyclone Idai ravaged areas where several people were injured.

"The ambulance belongs to the Angel of Hope Foundation and we use it during our outreach programmes in areas like Kanyemba where there is shortage of health care facilities," she said.

"However, disaster struck in the country and it is everyone's responsibility to help those who were affected. I am a mother and I don't choose. A mother does not select her children. Whatever I do should benefit the whole nation.

"I have availed my foundation's ambulance to assist those who were affected by Cyclone Idai in Manicaland and Masvingo. The ambulance is not going to be partisan, but will serve everyone.

"The ambulance will save lives because, before a person is rushed to the hospital, he/she would get medical assistance in the ambulance. It is the initial stage of saving one's life.

"Let us come together as one and unite as usual and help our brothers and sisters in the Eastern Highlands and other affected areas."