South Africa: CPUT Fightback Stuns Madibaz in Varsity Shield Final

Port Elizabeth — CPUT came from behind to claim a 32-28 victory over the NMU Madibaz and win their first ever Varsity Shield at the Madibaz Stadium on Thursday night.

The Madibaz dominated the first half with two early tries but the ever-resilient CPUT put in an incredible attacking effort in second stanza to stay in the game.

CPUT, who trailed 22-10 at half-time, snatched victory in the 79th minute when scrumhalf George-Lee Erasmus burst away to score.The Port Elizabeth side, who had topped the Varsity Shield log with six wins out of six, led the match until that point.

Scorers:

Madibaz

Tries: Stephanus Nieuwoudt (2), Johan van Wyk, Yomelela Kwesa

Conversions: Luvo Claassen

Penalties: Tristan Fourie (2)

CPUT

Tries: Butsha Mputa, Colin April, Keadon Consul, George-Lee Erasmus

Conversions: Ralton October (3)

Penalties: October (2)

Teams:

Madibaz

15 Tristan Fourie, 14 Josiah Twum-Boafo, 13 Riaan Esterhuizen, 12 Christopher Hollis, 11 Yomelela Keswa, 10 Luvo Claassen, 9 Dundre Maritz, 8 Bevan Prinsloo, 7 Laken Gray, 6 Stephanus Nieuwoudt, 5 Ikhetheleng Nkhereanye, 4 Robert Izaks, 3 Johan van Wyk, 2 Thembekile Boltina, 1 Tembelihle Yase

Substitutes: 16 Ruan Jonker, 17 Keegan Branford, 18 Cameron Cato, 19 Dirk Ferreira, 20 Sibusiso Ngcokovane, 21 Jean-Pierre Greyling, 22 Njabulo Toni, 23 Bunganga Magwentshu

CPUT

15 Randy Brinkhuis, 14 Christopher Andrews, 13 Lunathi Nxele, 12 Julrick Lewis, 11 Asisipho Malotana, 10 Ralton October, 9 George-Lee Erasmus, 8 Colin April, 7 Anenceba Salman, 6 Butsha Mputa, 5 Bradley Aiden van Boven, 4 Ameer Hendricks, 3 Jeandri Coetzee, 2 Keadon Consul, 1 Thembalihle Njadu

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Gqibithole, 17 Cecil Rittels, 18 Boris Hategekimana, 19 Xavier Myburgh, 20 Kevin Goddard, 21 Darren Alexander, 22 Deleo Kustoor, 23 Chadd Fortuin

Source: Sport24