Tanzania: Dar Confirms Dengue Fever Outbreak, Refutes Death Report

THE government yesterday confirmed cases of Dengue fever-a mosquito-borne viral disease-in Dar es Salaam and Tanga regions but dismissed death report as unfounded. Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile (pictured) said here that not a single death has so far been reported.

According to Dr Ndugulile, as of April 02, 2019, the ministry had conducted about 470 diagnostic tests out of which 307 patients were confirmed to have contracted the disease. "Among the 307 patients,who tested positive, 252 were from Dar es Salaam and 55 were from Tanga... they were all admitted to various hospitals and health centres in the two regions," he said.

But, the deputy minister was quick to point out that the new Dengue outbreak was not cause for alarm because similar cases were reported in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2018, noting that the vector-Aedes Aegypti- which is the main cause of the disease, still existed in the country.

Dengue is a human virus transmitted primarily by the mosquito Aedes Aegypti, which is commonly found around homes and workplaces. The transmission cycle for dengue is human-mosquito-human.

The World Mosquito Programme's research has shown that when Wolbachia is introduced into the mosquito, it reduces the vector's ability to transmit dengue between people as well as other Aedes aegyptiborne diseases like Zika, Chikungunya and yellow fever.

Despite the current efforts by the government to kill all mosquitoes as well as putting up special centres for treating the disease, people should take precautionary measures, including clearing their environment to reduce mosquitoes in their respective localities.

The deputy minister outlined some of Dengue symptoms as fever, headache and body pains. Sometimes, symptoms include bleeding through the mouth, nose, eyes, anus and urinary system.

Symptoms usually occur between five and 14 days after the mosquito that transmits the disease has bitten a person. Dr Ndugulile emphasised that Dengue symptoms resemble Malaria's, calling on the public to consult medics whenever they note any of the symptoms.

He said the government has started taking control measures against the disease's further spread. The worst Dengue outbreak in Tanzania was in 2014 when over 400 patients were diagnosed in Dar es Salaam with the disease, which killed at least three, including a doctor who reportedly contracted it while attending to patients.

Dengue fever is said to affect about 390 million people in the world every year and is particularly prevalent on the east African coast.