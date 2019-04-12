Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Swimming and Judo Competitions to Be Held At Côte d'Or Multi-Sports Complex, Says Minister Toussaint

press release

Upgrading works for the Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019 are ongoing and part of the Côte d'Or multi-sports complex will be ready to host the swimming and judo competitions.

The Minister of Youth and Sports and President of the 2019 IOIG's organising committee, Mr Stephan Toussaint, made this statement on Wednesday 10 April 2019 during a press conference held at the Caudan Arts Centre, Port-Louis Waterfront.

A working session was also held between members of the press and Minister Toussaint as well as the Chief Executive Officer of IOIG's organising committee and representatives of IOIG's different Commissions. In addition, a round table discussion was held whereby the Commissions presented the state of affairs at the level of their respective committees.

In his address, Minister Toussaint expressed satisfaction with regards to the progress achieved pertaining to the ongoing upgrading works. The whole team is doing a great job to achieve the fixed goals, he underscored, and voiced optimism concerning the success of IOIG 2019.

As for the hosting of the swimming and judo competitions, the Minister indicated that the pool and the dojo infrastructures are expected to be ready by 30 June 2019 according to latest updates given by the Mauritius Multi-sports Infrastructure Ltd.

Moreover, Minister Toussaint stated that the works being carried out at various stadiums as well as sports complexes around Mauritius will provide local and international athletes with proper sports infrastructures both during and after IOIG 2019.

The IOIG, a multi-sports event held every four years, brings together athletes from different islands of the Indian Ocean. The tenth edition of the Games is being hosted from 19 to 28 July 2019 in Mauritius.