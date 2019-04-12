Tanzania: India Grants Dar U.S.$500 Million to Improve Water Services

THE government has secured funds amounting to 500 million US dollars from Republic of India to improve water services in 28 towns in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

That was disclosed here yesterday in the Parliament by the Deputy Minister for Water, Mr Jumaa Aweso, while responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker. He mentioned Tarime Town as one of the urban areas that would benefit from the funds, adding that such improvement was in line with the pledge President John Magufuli made to the citizens in the area.

"Currently, the processes of obtaining consultants who will conduct the detailed design and preparations of tender documents are ongoing. He said that the prospects for the construction projects will begin in the 2019/2020 financial year," he said.

In her question, Ester Matiko ( Tarime Urban-Chadema) wanted to know why the government has failed in the 23 water Well project, which could have helped to solve the long persisting water problem in the area, where the residents want clean and safe water in the area.

She named the most affected areas as Nyatondo (Msumbo), Nkande, Katare, Kenyamanyoni, Nyatondo and Tunua Wards.

The lawmaker, further, pointed out that while the President visited Tarime Urban Constituency in July 2018, he told the residents that the government had allocated 14bn/- to draw water from Lake Victoria and completely solve water problem in Tarime Town.

She, therefore, wanted to know the stage reached in implementation of his promise, considering that such a project has been under process for several years.

Responding, the deputy minister told the Parliamentarians that the government, through the Musoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MUWASA) has entered into an agreement with Drilling and Dam Construction Agency (DDCA) to drill the 23 wells in Tarime Town at a cost of 536.7m/-.