Egypt: How the Afcon 2019 Draw in Egypt Will Proceed

The CAF Executive Committee at its meeting on Thursday, 11 April 2019, in Cairo, Egypt approved the draw procedure for the final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019. The procedure was proposed by the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations at its meeting 24-hours earlier.

The pots and seedings of the 24 qualified teams were decided based on the latest FIFA World rankings (released 4 April 2019), which is globally accepted and portrays a true reflection of the state of the qualified teams.

The draw takes place tonight (Friday, 12 April 2019) in Cairo, Egypt.

Teams have been separated into four seeding pots based on the Fifa world rankings released on 4 April. They will then be drawn into six groups of four.

The top two teams from each group, and four best third-placed teams, go into the quarter-finals.

The tournament is the biggest yet with 24 teams and the first to be held in June, instead of the usual January period.

It will take place from 21 June to 19 July.

Cameroon, who defeated Egypt in the final two years ago in Gabon, are the defending champions.

Burundi, Mauritania and Madagascar are making are debut at the tournament.

Below is the latest official FIFA ranking published on 4 April 2019:

Ranking FIFA ranking Countries

7 54 Cameroon (Level 1 - Holder of the Trophy)

8 57 Egypt (Level 1 - Host Country )

1 23 Senegal

2 28 Tunisia

3 42 Nigeria

4 45 Morocco

5 46 DR Congo

6 49 Ghana

9 65 Mali

10 65 Côte d'Ivoire

11 68 Guinea

12 70 Algeria

13 73 South Africa

14 79 Uganda

15 91 Benin

16 103 Mauritania

17 107 Madagascar

18 108 Kenya

19 110 Zimbabwe

20 113 Namibia

21 118 Guinea Bissau

22 122 Angola

23 131 Tanzania

24 136 Burundi

Based on the rankings, the established pots are as follows:

POT 1 EGYPT CAMEROON SENEGAL TUNISIA NIGERIA MOROCCO

POT 2 DR CONGO GHANA MALI COTE D'IVOIRE GUINEA ALGERIA

POT 3 SOUTH AFRICA UGANDA BENIN MAURITANIA MADAGASCAR KENYA

POT 4 ZIMBABWE NAMIBIA GUINEE BISSAU ANGOLA TANZANIA BURUNDI

According to the Article 73.1 of the regulations of the competition;

- The organizing country (Egypt) shall be the head of group A.

- The holder of the trophy (Cameroon) will be the head of one of the five other groups in addition to 4 other head of groups determined in accordance to the ranking.

Procedures of the draw:

The following 4 pots will be on stage:

Pot 4: Containing the 6 teams of level IV

Pot 3: Containing the 6 teams of level III

Pot 2: Containing the 6 teams of level II

Pot 1: Containing the 5 teams of level I (Host country is in position A1)

Step 1:

Pot 4: The 6 less seeded teams of level IV will be in pot 4

The first ball drawn will go directly to group A; in position A4

The second ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B4

The third ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C4

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D4

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E4

The sixth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F4

Step 2:

Pot 3: The 6 teams of level III will be in pot 3

The first ball drawn will go directly to group A; in position A3

The second ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B3

The third ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C3

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D3

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E3

The sixth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F3

Step 3:

Pot 2: The 6 teams of level II will be in pot 2

The first ball drawn will go directly to group A; in position A2

The second ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B2

The third ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C2

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D2

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E2

The sixth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F2

Step 4:

Pot 1: The Host team is already in position A1; the holder of the title and the other 4 teams of level 1 will be in Pot 1

The first ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B1

The second ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C1

The third ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D1

The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E1

The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F1

