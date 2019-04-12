Sudan: Curfew imposed in N. Kordofan

Obeid — The Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State, Major General -Al-Mardi Siddig Al-Mardi has declared the state of curfew Obeid city, from 8 pm and until 4 am in the morning.

Al-Wali said in his statement to the radio that the security committee in the state held a meeting and reviewed the overall situation in the different state localities.

He added that the decision comes as implementation to the first statement of the armed forces issued, Thursday.

Al-Wali expressed his regret for the incidents carried out by a group of criminals who burned down and looted some shops in the city of Obeid.