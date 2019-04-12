Sudan: Protesters Vow More Demos Despite Bashir Ouster

Protesters in Sudan have defied a night-time curfew, holding a sit-in to call for civilian rule after an army coup toppled the president. Authorities have announced two years of a military-led transition to democracy.

Demonstrators in Sudan are continuing their weeks of anti-regime protests, demanding that military leaders hand over power to civilians after long-time autocratic President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a coup on Thursday.

Thousands of protesters rallied outside army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, overnight to Friday despite a curfew imposed by the military council.

'Recycling' of the regime

The Sudan Professionals Association (SPA), which has been a main force behind 16 weeks of anti-Bashir protests, has called on protesters to continue their demonstrations after the army announced that there would be two years of military rule before presidential elections.

SPA spokeswoman Sara Abdelgalil told DW that her organization rejected the idea of military rule, calling it a "recycling of the same regime members."

She also warned that Defense Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf, who announced the imposition of a military-led transition, was someone with a history of participation "in excessive violence and killing of civilians."

"Things are actually escalating further," she said.

Economic crisis

The SPA's call for civilian rule has been backed by other voices in the international community, with US chief Antonio Guterres calling for a transition in accordance with the "democratic aspirations" of the Sudanese people and the European Union urging the army to implement a "swift" handover.

Bashir, 75, was said by Ibn Ouf to have been detained in "a secure place." The former president, who ruled Sudan for 30 years and also came to power through a military coup, has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague over allegations of genocide in Sudan's Darfur region.

Protests against him were ostensibly triggered by the government's attempt to raise the price of bread amid an economic crisis accompanied by shortages of fuel and cash.