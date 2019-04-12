Nigeria: Coalition Lauds Buhari, Security Agencies Over Recent Successes in Zamfara, Yobe States

Photo: IRIN

In Zamfara State years of unrest have claimed thousands of lives and driven whole communities into destitution.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement has strongly frowned at the recent call by the House of Representatives on President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it over the security situation in the country.

The coalition instead said the President and security agencies should be given a pat on the back over recent success recorded over bandits and extremists in Zamfara and Yobe States.

High Chief Peremobowei Success, BoT Chairman of the group while addressing newsmen on Thursday, saluted President Buhari and the Nigerian military for the renewed vigor and recent outings against the Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers in the north western part of the country.

Peremobowei said the group find the call by the House of Representatives for President Buhari to address the nation over the incidents in Zamfara and other parts of the country very distracting, evil and politically motivated by enemies of Nigeria to derail the ongoing efforts

There has been a lot of unapprised and malicious criticism of the president and our security agencies with regards to the handling of issues around security in the country. We said unapprised and malicious because you all know and can attest to the fact that the president has done tremendously well in handling insecurity in the country and has also boosted the fighting capacity and morale of the Nigerian security forces as exemplified in the various exploits of the military in routing out terrorists disturbing the peace of the Nation.

The renewed strategy the government is adopting to address all the issues including kidnapping, banditry and other allied issues confronting the nation is quite commendable as you can see from the reports coming in from the various theatre of operation. The president has constantly supported the military. This has resulted in the renewed vigor, gallantry and doggedness we are currently seeing in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the theatre. we urge the president to maintain the temple as he commands the nation's security forces to nip the raging insecurity in the bud.

We are aware that the president after cutting shot his trip to Dubai, held a meeting with all the security chiefs and in the end charging our security agencies to put their acts together and deal ruthlessly with bandits, kidnappers and other security challenges in the country. This alone has shown that these dark forces are in for a hell of a time.

We also commend the president for his recent response to the situation in Zamfara and Kaduna States . The way and manner he has motivated and equipped the military to respond effectively to the challenges in Zamfara and other states in the Northwest has won our heart. Operation Sharan Daji, Operation Harbin Kurnama (III) and the newly-launched Operation Puff Adder are focused on Zamfara, Kaduna (including the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway), Katsina, Kogi, and Niger States. These are all multi-agency operations, bringing together the Military, Police, the DSS, and others. The results have been incredible, marvelous and fantastic as can be seen clearly by all Nigerians.

Clearly, the frequent kidnapping on the Abuja-Kaduna road is being tackled and the route is now safe. Many kidnappers have been arrested with some fatally injured in confrontation with security agencies. Our on the spot assessment indicates that the combined security services that are patrolling the road are constantly there, 24 hours to forestall any breach of law and sundry criminal activities. This is also praiseworthy. Mr. President is clearly on track.

In the light of these, we find the call by the House of Representatives for President Buhari to address the nation over the incidents in Zamfara and other parts of the country very distracting, evil and politically motivated by enemies of Nigeria to derail the ongoing efforts. This demand on President Buhari coming at a time there are glaring evidences that much is being done, with visible impact, is an unneeded distraction. Nigerians unequivocally see it as a distraction from the pit of hell and must be halted with immediate effect.

President Buhari has demonstrated that he is fully determined to tackle these security problems fiercely until these callous killers are crushed and completely conquered. The president has seen to the deployment of security agents to all the areas currently under attack, and the way and manner in which this administration is always tweaking its security strategies to meet the demands of the time has not escaped our notice. We therefore wish to call on this segment of parliament to as a matter of national concern put the nation first and at all times.

Gentlemen, we are all in this together, this is our country and we must support Mr. President to succeed irrespective of our political and sundry differences. Events of the last few days have shown that the President and Commander -In-Chief of our Armed Forces is determined to rid this country of dangerous marauders and brigands who have constituted threat to our common humanity. Security is everybody's business. As critical stake holders in the process, we must adopt some kind of early warning mechanisms to provide the government/security agencies with all the relevant information regarding any suspicious personality or movement in our communities.

We call on all Nigerians to take it as a solemn responsibility to complement the efforts of our president and security agencies in their respective ways. Security is key and as such the responsibility of all. Instead of politicizing security issues, we should form a coalition with the government of the day to deal with these evil and dark forces threatening our corporate existence. We strongly state that anything short of this on the part of citizens is a travesty.

As the current effort put in place to address insecurity across the country is yielding positive results, we salute President Muhammadu Buhari and also extend our commendations to our security agencies for their services and sacrifices to the nation. We urge all our fellow states men to join forces lets fight the enemies of our Nation.