Nigeria: Frank Accuses Buhari, APC of Plotting to Arrest Atiku Abubakar

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC of plotting to arrest former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on trumped up charges of treasonable felony.

Frank in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said that according to authoritative sources in the Villa, how to kill Atiku - who is currently challenging the victory of General Buhari in the last elections - has been the subject of series of hushed-up security meetings by the Aso Rock Cabal in the past few weeks.

He disclosed that the sinister plot against Atiku has commenced with the planting and spreading of fake news by members of the cabal purporting that Atiku has paid lobbyist in the United States of America the sum of $30,000 to lobby the U.S. Congress not to recognise the fraudulent re-election of Buhari for a second term.

He said that the grand plot is to arrest Atiku on arrival from his vacation abroad and clamp him into jail for alleged treason.

He stated that "as part of the overall design to liquidate the former Vice President, the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has already called on the nation's security agencies to "probe Atiku" - a euphemism for arrest and kangaroo trial - for allegedly seeking the 'Venezuelan option' by lobbying the U.S. Congress not to recognize the re-election of General Buhari."

He said that after the planned arrest and detention of Atiku, the Presidential Candidate of the PDP would suddenly be pronounced dead in prison just like the winner of the June 12 Presidential Election, Chief Moshood Abiola, who died in questionable circumstances in prison while seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate during the General Sani Abacha's Junta.

He disclosed that the sole aim of wanting Atiku out of the way at all cost is borne out of desperation, "the cabal having realized that Buhari's purported victory during the last presidential election cannot withstand forensic judicial scrutiny, which the former Vice President is now poised to unravel before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal."

He disclosed that information available to him further show that the presidency has ordered all APC state governors to pull down all Atiku's Billboards in their states and in their place erect others with inciting and incendiary messages just like they have started to execute with the "PUKKA Posters" bearing the name and photograph of Atiku now placed at strategic positions at the Central Business District in Abuja.

The Bayelsa-born political activist however warned Buhari and his evil plotters to desist from acts capable of eclipsing democracy in the country and with untold consequences for all Nigerians.

He stated that any attempt to frustrate and foreclose the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal by arresting Atiku and sending him to jail, preparatory to his murder will ignite the anger of Nigerians and bring cataclysmic tragedies never before witnessed in the history of the country.

He called on patriotic Nigerians and members of the international community, especially the General Abdulsalami Abubakar's Peace Committee and the United States and United Kingdom respectively not to gloss over events of monumental proportions currently being incubated by General Buhari and his men, in the interest of peace and democratic sustainability in the country.