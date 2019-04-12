Nigeria: Absence of Shipping Policy Hindering Development

The absence of shipping policy backed up by a proper legal framework in the country is affecting the development of the industry.

This conclusion was reached by shipping professionals at a workshop to review the shipping industry in Nigeria.

Speaking on the issue, Rear Admiral Eziobor (rtd), said what is present in the country now are pockets of laws which are superintended by the various government agencies as against a proper shipping policy backed by the required legal framework.

Eziobor explained that if the country's shipping industry must grow, the government must take deliberate steps to ensure it is possible, even as he charged the various government agencies to close ranks and work together to drive the process and make it a reality.

He gave an example of the government policy at Onne where a directive was given that all oil and gas cargoes coming into the country must go through that port and was backed up in terms of implementation and as a result, the port is better for it.

The retired Navy boss also stressed the need for government to take the same steps to improve patronage in the eastern ports, noting that only deliberate actions can help revive the ports in that part of the country.

He called for a 30 per cent discount on all charges, levies and rents paid at these ports which will drive down the cost of import and export businesses there. He further said this will, in turn, attract shippers and other port users there because every businessman desires to make a profit.