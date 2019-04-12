South Africa: Cheetahs Name New Skipper for Dragons Clash

Cape Town — The Cheetahs will look to bounce back on Saturday when they face the Dragons for the first time in Bloemfontein in the penultimate round of PRO14 pool fixtures.

Action kicks off at 19:35 (SA time).

The Free Staters have performed better than the Welshmen in the PRO14 this season with six victories and 36 log points in their 19 matches, to four wins and 21 points by the visitors, while they boast a far better attacking record with 66 tries to the Dragons' 32.

The teams, however, have been closely matched on defence, with the Cheetahs conceding two more tries so far in the competition, but with the Dragons still in the hunt for their first away win, and the team inspired by an 18-18 draw against the Kings, it could be a cracker.

Coach Franco Smith has announced his team for the clash with minor changes

JP du Preez moves to the starting line-up with Sintu Manjezi providing cover on the bench while Tian Meyer replaces the injured William Small-Smith, with Meyer also named captain for the day.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Tian Meyer (captain), 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Aranos Coetzee, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Louis Fouche, 23 Darron Adonis

Dragons

TBA

